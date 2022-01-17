Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP functionaries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP leaders as well as professionals, business leaders, academicians and economists associated with the party.

Representatives from 25 BJP state units participated in the virtual discussion, the party said in a statement.

The consultation was also attended by national leaders, party general secretary Arun Singh, vice-president Baijayant Panda and spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal, among others, it said.

Some prominent think-tank members and presidents of BJP’s various wing also presented their views and suggestions.

About 20 written submissions have been received and these will be compiled and submitted to the finance minister, the statement issued by Agarwal said.

Sitharaman thanked all the party functionaries for their suggestions, it said.