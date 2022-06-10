English
    Fitch revises outlook on India to stable from negative, affirms BBB- rating

    The revision in the outlook comes after Fitch had changed it to negative in June 2020 following the imposition of the draconian nationwide lockdown.

    Siddharth Upasani
    June 10, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

    Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

    Fitch Ratings has revised up its outlook on India to stable from negative while affirming the BBB- rating.

    "The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock," Fitch said in a statement on June 10.

    "We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating," the rating agency added.

    Fitch expects India's GDP to grow by 7.8 percent in FY23 compared with its median forecast of 3.4 percent for countries rated BBB.

    [This is a developing story, please check back for more details]
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
