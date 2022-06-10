Fitch revises outlook on India to stable from negative, affirms BBB- rating

Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

Fitch Ratings has revised up its outlook on India to stable from negative while affirming the BBB- rating.

"The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock," Fitch said in a statement on June 10.

"We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating," the rating agency added.

Fitch expects India's GDP to grow by 7.8 percent in FY23 compared with its median forecast of 3.4 percent for countries rated BBB.

[This is a developing story, please check back for more details]