App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finance minister Arun Jaitley says that the government will stick to the fiscal glide path if voted back to power

As per the current medium-term fiscal policy, which is part of the 2019-20 interim budget, the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 is 3.4 per cent, and 3 per cent for both 2020-21 and 2021-22

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on April 4 that if the Narendra Modi administration is voted back to power, it will maintain the current fiscal deficit glide path.

As per the current medium-term fiscal policy, which is part of the 2019-20 interim budget, the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 is 3.4 per cent, and 3 per cent for both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Irrespective of global trends our own domestic consumption is going to increase. I speak in terms of policies, I speak in terms of taxation policies for example I am quite clear in my mind that on two issues at least we had a lot of good fiscal prudence and we brought the rates down, these are two areas, if we are in power we will continue the same glide path,” Jaitley said at the annual summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

“If back in office for the next five years, we have to set our targets clear,” he said.

related news

Jaitley also hinted that cement, which is in the 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) bracket, will be brought down to a lower bracket soon. “In the last 20-odd months of the GST, except for cement, every item of consumption has come down to 18 per cent and 12 per cent from 28 percent so it is only a matter of time that the last one also comes down,” he said.

The finance minister also slammed the critics of electoral bonds and called the debate an ill-informed one. “I regret that the whole debate on electoral bonds is an ill-informed one. The earlier system was opaque who the donor was, who the intermediary was, who the political party benefitting was, none of these were known. Every stage was non-transparent. While the Election Commission has succeeded in many areas, they haven't been able to control cash. Electoral bonds are a reasonably transparent step,” he said.

“The only non-transparent part is that only you know who you are distributing the electoral bonds to. Now if you ask people to disclose who they are donating to through electoral bonds, I am sure the system of cash will be back,” the finance minister said.

On Wednesday, the government opposed in the Supreme Court the concerns raised by the Election Commission on issuing electoral bonds and justified the changes in law saying it was "a pioneer step" to bring poll reforms "ensuring transparency" and “accountability” in political funding.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #elections #Electoral Bonds #Finance Minister #fiscal deficit

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Bio ...

Japan Fencing Association Suspends Coach For Slapping Player

First Official Report on Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released, Pilots Fol ...

‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care o ...

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Files Complain About Fake Facebook Profile, Pos ...

Doctor Can Abort Over 20-week Pregnancy to Save Woman's Life Without P ...

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He S ...

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Ex-president Zardari for Hiding Assets ...

11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honk ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.