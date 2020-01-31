App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:06 PM IST

Economic Survey 2020: Higher literacy levels, better education key to fostering local entrepreneurship

The Survey justifies this co-relation by pointing out that eastern part of India has the lowest literacy rate of about 59.6 per cent and is also the region in which formal entrepreneurial activity is the lowest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India appears to have lower rates of formal entrepreneurship per-capita compared to other countries despite being the third largest ecosystem for entrepreneurship in the world, the Economic Survey 2020 notes.

Besides other factors like access to markets and physical infrastructure, the survey notes that higher literacy levels and better education infrastructure are associated with greater entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

“Beyond a point, increased access to local markets may create hyper-competition and discourage entrepreneurship,” the survey says.

Close

“On the contrary, no such diminishing returns are apparent with increases in literacy or improving education infrastructure. Increasing literacy levels or the formation of new colleges appear to increase the number of new firms monotonically,” the survey says.

related news

The survey justifies the correlation by pointing out that eastern part of India has the lowest literacy rate of about 59.6 percent and is also the region in which formal entrepreneurial activity is the lowest. It then says that the impact of literacy on entrepreneurship is most pronounced when it is above 70 percent.

“Measures to increase the literacy levels rapidly through the institution of more schools and colleges will spur entrepreneurship and consequently local wealth creation,” the survey says.

“Following the successful contribution of privatization of engineering colleges to India’s software exports, governments could also explore the privatization of education to augment education capacity at all levels of education,” the survery adds.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #economic survey 2020

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.