Money Ki Baat I Watch what common man expects from Budget 2020

In this edition of Money Ki Baat, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Mumbaikars to find out what they expect from the finance minister.
Ensuring a turnaround in the near term is one of the biggest challenges that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would face when she announces the Union Budget on February 1.
While expectations are high that the government would take some measures that would boost growth and confidence in the economy, it remains to be whether tax burden will be eased on the masses.
The common man is pinning hopes on some relief on the personal tax front.
Watch the video for more.