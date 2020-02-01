Economic Survey highlights market dynamism, shows one-third of Sensex stocks are replaced every 5 years

The Economic Survey 2020 made a point that every five years, nearly one-third of constituents of the BSE Sensex was replaced, mirroring an increase in market dynamism in the pro-business India of the post-liberalization period.

The relationship between pro-business policy and creative destruction is mirrored in the composition of the Sensex over the years, the survey said.

The survey explained the growth of the Sensex into three phases after 1999. Phase I - from 1999 to 2007 - saw an acceleration in the growth of the Sensex, with each successive 5,000-point mark taking lesser and lesser time to achieve.

Phase II - from 2007 to 2014 - saw a slowdown in the index’s growth. This phase coincides with the global slowdown in 2008 among other unfavourable events.

Phase III began in 2014 and saw a revival in response to structural reforms and improvement in global liquidity. In this phase, the Sensex jumped from the 30,000-mark to the 40,000-mark in just two years.

For the first ten years since the Sensex’s inception in 1986, the firms that constituted the index barely changed. Of the firms that constituted the index during its inception in 1986, nearly all the firms were retained for the majority of the next decade.

On the other hand, the constituents of the Sensex of 1997 were steadily churned out over the next decade, so that the Sensex of 2006 had barely half the firms from the Sensex of 1997.

The survey highlighted that the lack of dynamism in the constitution of the index in its initial years was largely representative of the lack of dynamism in the Indian economy in general.

The years following 1991 liberalization saw the rapid emergence of new firms, new ideas, new technologies and new operating processes, causing a steep revision of the Sensex in 1996.

In 1996, half of the constituents of the index were replaced. After 1996, the Sensex underwent more frequent revisions, owing to the more dynamic nature of the now substantially more competitive Indian market.

"The Sensex does represent a process of creative destruction rather than spurious dynamism. The firms that displaced the incumbents on the Sensex brought with them new ideas, technologies and processes," the survey underscored.

New sectors like banks and financials entered the index for the first time, eroding the predominance of the manufacturing sector on the index, placing the services sector on the map for the first time, and reflecting the far reaching changes that the Indian economy was witnessing in the wake of liberalization, the survey said.

The survey also highlights an interesting fact that financials and information technology, which were virtually nonexistent in the Sensex of the early 1990s, are responsible for more than 50 percent of the market share of the Sensex today.

"It is, therefore, incontrovertible that the churn in the Sensex represents a very real process of creative destruction that brought altogether new technologies, products and services to consumers," the survey said.