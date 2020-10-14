‘Aatmanirbharta’ over export-orientation is ‘akin to killing the goose that lays the golden egg’: Arvind Subramanian

The government’s stance of prioritizing domestic demand over exports and abandoning export-orientation is detrimental for the country’s economy and "akin to killing the goose that lays the golden egg", former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has written in a research paper.

Subramanian, who is currently the director of the Ashoka Centre for Economic Policy, has co-authored the paper titled 'India’s Inward (Re)Turn: Is it Warranted? Will it Work?' with Shoumitro Chatterjee of Pennsylvania State University in the United States.

"India is turning inward. Domestic demand is assuming primacy over export-orientation and trade restrictions are increasing, reversing a three-decade trend," the paper said.

The paper said that this shift was based on three misconceptions: that India’s domestic market size is big, India’s growth has been based on domestic not export markets, and export prospects are dim because the world is de-globalizing.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In fact, India still enjoys large export opportunities, especially in labour-intensive sectors such as clothing and footwear. But exploiting these opportunities requires more openness and more global integration," the note said.

"Indeed, given (the) constraints on public, corporate and household balance sheets, abandoning export orientation is akin to killing the only goose that can lay eggs," it said.

The paper said that even as the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the Indian economy, the discussion is turning to the medium-term and in particular to India’s post-pandemic development model.

"So far, the intellectual and policy consensus seems to favor an inward orientation. This consensus was emerging even before Covid had struck, reflected in increasing calls to Aatmanirbharta," it said.

The paper argues that the Indian domestic market is still quite small, and is likely to remain so over the medium-term, since domestic demand will be weighed down by heavy debt across the economic horizon -- in firms, households, and the government.

"The second myth is that India’s growth has been driven by domestic demand, not by exports, and definitely not manufacturing exports. Our evidence illustrates the opposite, namely that for three decades a stellar export performance has played a critical role in India’s overall growth."

"We show that India has considerable room to increase exports by increasing its market share. India has been gaining market share for several decades now, even during the difficult global conditions of the past decade," it said.

The paper said that a strategy of abandoning exports to focus on the domestic market will give up perhaps the most valuable opportunity for growth and that a strategy of offering protected access to India’s market as a way of convincing firms to relocate their global production to India will not work.

"To the contrary, the big export opportunity for India -- low-skill manufacturing -- can only be exploited through less protection and more outward orientation because this industry is import-intensive, as China and the other successful low-skill exporters have shown."