English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Economic Survey 2023: Indian Railways passenger segment still struggling to overcome pandemic woes, freight steams forward

    Indian Railways’ focus on freight movement during the pandemic has resulted in Railways clocking over 18 percent growth in cargo loaded in the first three quarters of the present financial year 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year, points out the Survey.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 31, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST
    The union budget 2023-24 may also see an increase in budgetary allotment for the successful completion of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

    The union budget 2023-24 may also see an increase in budgetary allotment for the successful completion of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

    The Indian Railways' passenger traffic is still suffering due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23, said the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

    Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 tabled in Parliament the Economic Survey 2022-2023, which reviews how the economy performed in this fiscal year and the road ahead for the next year.

    During April-November 2022-23, Indian Railways carried over 4.184 billion passengers which is much higher than the 3.519 billion passengers it had carried in 2021-22, but lower than the 8.086 billion passengers carried in 2019-20, according to the Economic Survey.

    While growth over the previous fiscal year (2021-22) is staggering this was mainly on account of a statistical base effect as India was plagued by multiple waves of COVID-19--Delta wave and Omicron wave.