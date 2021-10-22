MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yes Bank Q2 results: Profit jumps 74% to Rs 225.50, NII declines 23%

The private sector lender had earned a profit of Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Yes Bank on October 22 reported a 74.3 percent year-on-year increase in standalone profit at Rs 225.50 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 on a significant fall in provisions and higher other income. Profit in the year-ago period was at Rs 129.37 crore.

The net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell 23.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,512.24 crore in Q2FY22, with a 3.5 percent growth in advances and a 30.1 percent in deposits.

Advances for the quarter stood at Rs 1,72,839 crore, up from Rs 1,66,923 crore in Q2FY21, and deposits jumped to Rs 1,76,672 crore from Rs 1,35,815 crore YoY.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 65 percent YoY to Rs 377 crore in September 2021 quarter and the same declined 17.4 percent sequentially.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances falling to 14.97 percent in Q2FY22, down from 15.60 percent in the previous quarter. Net NPAs also declined to 5.55 percent from 5.78 percent during the period.

Close

Related stories

Yes Bank in its BSE filing said overdue book (31-90 days bucket) was lower by Rs 6,000 crore sequentially, s of September 2021.

"Fresh slippages were lower QoQ at Rs 1,783 crore, of which corporate slippages at Rs 750 crore in Q2 from Rs 1,258 crore in Q1."

"Resolution momentum continued with Rs 987 crore of cash recoveries and Rs 969 crore of upgrades in Q2FY22. Incremental credit costs on fresh slippages & on a single telecom exposure was significantly offset by provision writebacks and bad debt recoveries," said the bank.

Non-interest income (other income) grew 30.2 percent to Rs 778 crore during the quarter but pre-provision operating profit fell considerably by 45.8 percent to Rs 678 crore compared to a year-ago period.

While addressing a press conference, the management said the bank had almost Rs 1,000 crore exposure to DHFL.

"We expect 15 percent credit growth this year. We have approvals in place to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore but we are yet to take a decision on further capital raising," it said.

On the bad loan book, the management was hopeful of announcing a partner for its proposed asset reconstruction (ARC) business within 60 days.

"We will seek regulatory approval to set up ARC as soon as partner is finalised and we will transfer entire bad loan book to the proposed ARC," it said.

The stock settled at Rs 13.68, down 4.47 percent on the BSE after the earnings annoucement
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Results #Yes Bank
first published: Oct 22, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.