Yaari Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore in March 2022 down 2.1% from Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.44 crore in March 2022 down 424.23% from Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.70 crore in March 2022 down 232.98% from Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2021.

Yaari Digital shares closed at 35.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.08% returns over the last 6 months and -68.72% over the last 12 months.