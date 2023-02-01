Wheels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,076.48 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,076.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 1,076.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 down 39.6% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.82 crore in December 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 68.03 crore in December 2021.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.05 in December 2021.

