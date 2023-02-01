English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wheels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,076.48 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,076.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 1,076.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 down 39.6% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.82 crore in December 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 68.03 crore in December 2021.

    Wheels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,076.481,189.121,076.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,076.481,189.121,076.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials752.34962.29841.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.43-85.20-41.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.73110.8598.77
    Depreciation17.8418.0025.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.69144.90110.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4538.2841.51
    Other Income13.530.200.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9838.4842.48
    Interest26.1725.2419.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8113.2423.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.8113.2423.05
    Tax2.753.475.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.069.7717.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.069.7717.62
    Minority Interest1.421.140.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.221.031.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.7011.9419.37
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.864.968.05
    Diluted EPS4.864.968.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.864.068.05
    Diluted EPS4.864.968.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited