    Welspun Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.74 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 680.74 crore in June 2023 up 0.93% from Rs. 674.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.64 crore in June 2023 up 258.85% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.95 crore in June 2023 up 165.23% from Rs. 49.75 crore in June 2022.

    Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

    Welspun Enter shares closed at 255.80 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.70% returns over the last 6 months and 142.81% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations680.74823.97674.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations680.74823.97674.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.27141.3585.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.4651.5433.03
    Depreciation2.422.452.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses435.77539.89522.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.8288.7430.99
    Other Income28.7159.6816.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.53148.4247.34
    Interest9.4922.7715.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.04125.6531.64
    Exceptional Items--36.83--
    P/L Before Tax120.04162.4831.64
    Tax30.4024.866.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.64137.6224.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.64137.6224.98
    Equity Share Capital136.38149.98149.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.449.191.67
    Diluted EPS6.409.161.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.449.191.67
    Diluted EPS6.409.161.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

