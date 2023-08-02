Welspun Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.74 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 680.74 crore in June 2023 up 0.93% from Rs. 674.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.64 crore in June 2023 up 258.85% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.95 crore in June 2023 up 165.23% from Rs. 49.75 crore in June 2022.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 255.80 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.70% returns over the last 6 months and 142.81% over the last 12 months.