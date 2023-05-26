Voltamp Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.86 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.86 crore in March 2023 up 13.6% from Rs. 387.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2023 up 47.64% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.65 crore in March 2023 up 39.09% from Rs. 74.52 crore in March 2022.

Voltamp Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 75.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 51.26 in March 2022.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 3,377.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 69.13% over the last 12 months.