    Voltamp Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.86 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltamp Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 439.86 crore in March 2023 up 13.6% from Rs. 387.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2023 up 47.64% from Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.65 crore in March 2023 up 39.09% from Rs. 74.52 crore in March 2022.

    Voltamp Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 75.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 51.26 in March 2022.

    Voltamp Trans shares closed at 3,377.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 69.13% over the last 12 months.

    Voltamp Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations439.86357.47387.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations439.86357.47387.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.70215.10261.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.1756.8428.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.1510.428.25
    Depreciation2.572.512.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0219.7022.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.2552.9064.50
    Other Income10.8313.737.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.0866.6372.31
    Interest0.230.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.8566.4172.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax100.8566.4172.08
    Tax24.2815.6520.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.5750.7651.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.5750.7651.86
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS75.6850.1751.26
    Diluted EPS75.6850.1751.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS75.6850.1751.26
    Diluted EPS75.6850.1751.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

