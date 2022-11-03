Vodafone Idea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 9,321.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,562.80 crore in September 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 7,171.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,046.00 crore in September 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 3,671.40 crore in September 2021.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,543.10
|10,340.20
|9,321.50
|Other Operating Income
|3.30
|2.70
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,546.40
|10,342.90
|9,321.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|396.20
|410.80
|394.50
|Depreciation
|5,476.90
|5,620.80
|5,743.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,190.40
|5,761.80
|5,278.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,517.10
|-1,450.50
|-2,095.20
|Other Income
|86.20
|81.10
|22.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,430.90
|-1,369.40
|-2,072.40
|Interest
|6,131.90
|5,902.30
|5,112.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,562.80
|-7,271.70
|-7,185.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|13.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,562.80
|-7,271.70
|-7,171.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,562.80
|-7,271.70
|-7,171.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,562.80
|-7,271.70
|-7,171.70
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|-2.26
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|-2.26
|-2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|-2.26
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|-2.26
|-2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited