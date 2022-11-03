English
    Vodafone Idea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 9,321.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,562.80 crore in September 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 7,171.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,046.00 crore in September 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 3,671.40 crore in September 2021.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,543.1010,340.209,321.50
    Other Operating Income3.302.70--
    Total Income From Operations10,546.4010,342.909,321.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost396.20410.80394.50
    Depreciation5,476.905,620.805,743.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,190.405,761.805,278.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,517.10-1,450.50-2,095.20
    Other Income86.2081.1022.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,430.90-1,369.40-2,072.40
    Interest6,131.905,902.305,112.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,562.80-7,271.70-7,185.20
    Exceptional Items----13.50
    P/L Before Tax-7,562.80-7,271.70-7,171.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,562.80-7,271.70-7,171.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,562.80-7,271.70-7,171.70
    Equity Share Capital32,118.8032,118.8028,735.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.33-2.26-2.50
    Diluted EPS-2.33-2.26-2.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.33-2.26-2.50
    Diluted EPS-2.33-2.26-2.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

