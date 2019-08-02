VLS Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 163.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in June 2019 down 163.42% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2019 down 237.74% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2019 down 1922.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

VLS Finance shares closed at 54.25 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -33.68% over the last 12 months.