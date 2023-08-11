English
    Vikas Ecotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore, down 34.95% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Ecotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore in June 2023 down 34.95% from Rs. 88.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 6.06% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2023 up 4.35% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2022.

    Vikas Ecotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 3.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.23% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.

    Vikas Ecotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.7068.3388.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.7068.3388.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2829.3337.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.0124.8144.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.715.46--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.780.54
    Depreciation0.871.340.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.912.921.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.213.693.81
    Other Income1.201.310.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.415.004.25
    Interest2.322.622.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.082.371.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.082.371.60
    Tax0.530.590.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.551.791.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.551.791.46
    Equity Share Capital112.7194.8694.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--142.81--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.02
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.02
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

