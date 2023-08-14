English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V2 Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.61 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.61 crore in June 2023 up 24.76% from Rs. 211.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2023 up 335.24% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.96 crore in June 2023 up 50.67% from Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2022.

    V2 Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

    V2 Retail shares closed at 129.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.49% returns over the last 6 months and 13.66% over the last 12 months.

    V2 Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.61193.43211.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.61193.43211.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.75179.69130.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.19-37.3019.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6619.9918.11
    Depreciation17.1916.4815.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3418.4921.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.48-3.915.97
    Other Income1.292.040.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.77-1.866.86
    Interest10.239.199.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.54-11.05-2.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.54-11.05-2.67
    Tax1.63-2.88-0.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.92-8.17-2.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.92-8.17-2.09
    Equity Share Capital34.5934.3934.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.42-2.38-0.61
    Diluted EPS1.42-2.38-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.42-2.38-0.61
    Diluted EPS1.42-2.38-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #V2 Retail
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!