    Uno Minda Q3 profit rises 47% to Rs 174 crore

    Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,915.49 crore as against Rs 2,181.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
    Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,704.62 crore as against Rs 2,052.92 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Uno Minda said.

    Auto components maker eR on Wednesday reported 47.21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 173.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had logged a net profit of Rs 118.16 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Uno Minda said in a regulatory filing.

    Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,704.62 crore as against Rs 2,052.92 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.