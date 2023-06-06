English
    Umiya Tubes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 94.96% Y-o-Y

    June 06, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umiya Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 94.96% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 18323.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 2261.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Umiya Tubes shares closed at 6.41 on June 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.

    Umiya Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.271.505.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.271.505.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.751.554.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.57-0.620.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.090.21
    Depreciation0.080.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.090.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.970.250.10
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.970.260.10
    Interest0.270.150.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.240.110.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.240.110.02
    Tax-0.050.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.190.080.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.190.080.02
    Equity Share Capital10.0110.0110.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.820.691.38
    Diluted EPS-2.820.691.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.820.691.38
    Diluted EPS-2.820.691.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 10:22 am