Umiya Tubes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 94.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 94.96% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 18323.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 2261.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Umiya Tubes shares closed at 6.41 on June 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.