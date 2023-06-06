Umiya Tubes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 94.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umiya Tubes are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 94.96% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 18323.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 2261.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Umiya Tubes shares closed at 6.41 on June 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.
|Umiya Tubes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|1.50
|5.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|1.50
|5.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.75
|1.55
|4.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.57
|-0.62
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.09
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.09
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|0.25
|0.10
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|0.26
|0.10
|Interest
|0.27
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.24
|0.11
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.24
|0.11
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.19
|0.08
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.19
|0.08
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.82
|0.69
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-2.82
|0.69
|1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.82
|0.69
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-2.82
|0.69
|1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited