Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 295.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2022 down 131.97% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 78.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 175.97% over the last 12 months.