Tribhovandas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 570.82 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.82 crore in June 2023 down 1.57% from Rs. 579.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2023 up 293.71% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.36 crore in June 2023 up 57.81% from Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2022.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 92.80 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.04% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.