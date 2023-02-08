English
    Trent Q3 net profit at Rs 154.81 crore

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.78 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Trent said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

    Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.81 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

    Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,303.38 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,499.08 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

    Trent's total expenses were at Rs 2,189.62 crore.