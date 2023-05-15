English
    Tokyo Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.67 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.58% from Rs. 20.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 136.44% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 2600% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Tokyo Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2022.

    Tokyo Plast shares closed at 92.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 13.34% over the last 12 months.

    Tokyo Plast International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6716.4920.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6716.4920.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.667.478.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.270.521.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.881.660.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.583.254.33
    Depreciation0.920.800.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.363.375.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.55-0.58-0.85
    Other Income0.030.00-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.58-0.58-0.86
    Interest0.390.330.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.19-0.90-1.15
    Exceptional Items-0.58----
    P/L Before Tax0.61-0.90-1.15
    Tax0.31---0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.30-0.90-0.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.30-0.90-0.83
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.32-0.95-0.87
    Diluted EPS0.32-0.95-0.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.32-0.95-0.87
    Diluted EPS0.32-0.95-0.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
