Tokyo Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.67 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.58% from Rs. 20.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 136.44% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 2600% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Tokyo Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2022.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 92.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 13.34% over the last 12 months.