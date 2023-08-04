English
    Tijaria Polypip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.58% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 99.58% from Rs. 9.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 80.53% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 89.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 5.65 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 14.14% over the last 12 months.

    Tijaria Polypipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.043.849.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.043.849.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.041.619.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.023.860.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.020.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.100.43
    Depreciation0.680.800.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.311.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-2.82-2.47
    Other Income0.020.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.85-2.79-2.40
    Interest0.000.011.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.85-2.80-4.36
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.85-2.80-4.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.85-2.80-4.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.85-2.80-4.37
    Equity Share Capital28.6328.6328.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.98-1.53
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.98-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.98-1.53
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.98-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Tijaria Polypip #Tijaria Polypipes
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

