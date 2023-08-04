Tijaria Polypip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 99.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 99.58% from Rs. 9.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 80.53% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 89.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 5.65 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 14.14% over the last 12 months.