Tide Water Oil Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.68 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.68 crore in March 2021 up 19.55% from Rs. 305.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2021 up 58.02% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.52 crore in March 2021 up 47.51% from Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2020.

Tide Water Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 107.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 68.26 in March 2020.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 10,925.35 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 146.70% returns over the last 6 months and 179.06% over the last 12 months.