Thomas Cook Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 427.39 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.39 crore in December 2018 up 26.27% from Rs. 338.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2018 down 102.17% from Rs. 518.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2018 up 211.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 214.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.95% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.