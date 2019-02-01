Thomas Cook Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 427.39 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 427.39 crore in December 2018 up 26.27% from Rs. 338.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2018 down 102.17% from Rs. 518.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2018 up 211.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 214.15 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.95% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|427.39
|565.97
|338.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|427.39
|565.97
|338.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.62
|57.51
|46.16
|Depreciation
|4.50
|4.29
|4.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|385.92
|494.03
|305.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.65
|10.14
|-17.43
|Other Income
|13.49
|13.73
|9.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|23.87
|-7.69
|Interest
|8.16
|10.41
|13.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.32
|13.46
|-21.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|535.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.32
|13.46
|514.08
|Tax
|1.93
|4.47
|-4.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.25
|8.99
|518.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.25
|8.99
|518.89
|Equity Share Capital
|37.07
|37.05
|36.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.24
|14.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.24
|13.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.24
|14.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.24
|13.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited