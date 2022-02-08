Thermax Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,614.73 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,614.73 crore in December 2021 up 14.47% from Rs. 1,410.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.45 crore in December 2021 down 4.58% from Rs. 83.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021 down 19.08% from Rs. 175.81 crore in December 2020.

Thermax EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.39 in December 2020.

Thermax shares closed at 2,037.55 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.74% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.