English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thangamayil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 769.73 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 769.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.45% from Rs. 608.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2023 up 288.77% from Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.72 crore in March 2023 up 179.75% from Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022.

    Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 22.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.82 in March 2022.

    Thangamayil shares closed at 1,524.85 on June 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.54% returns over the last 6 months and 61.12% over the last 12 months.

    Thangamayil Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations769.73743.55608.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations769.73743.55608.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials709.23640.18566.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.7526.99-21.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9016.2413.49
    Depreciation6.042.293.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses8.387.137.98
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0624.4121.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8726.3117.67
    Other Income1.810.960.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.6827.2717.97
    Interest10.578.667.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.1118.6110.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.1118.6110.44
    Tax11.084.842.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.0313.777.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.0313.777.98
    Equity Share Capital13.7213.7213.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.6110.045.82
    Diluted EPS22.6110.045.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.6110.045.82
    Diluted EPS22.6110.045.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thangamayil #Thangamayil Jewellery
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 09:00 am