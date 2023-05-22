Thangamayil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 769.73 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.45% from Rs. 608.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2023 up 288.77% from Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.72 crore in March 2023 up 179.75% from Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022.

Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 22.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.82 in March 2022.

Thangamayil shares closed at 1,134.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.