    Thangamayil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.55 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:Net Sales at Rs 743.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 630.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2022 up 21.71% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2021.
    Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.25 in December 2021.Thangamayil shares closed at 1,095.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.40% returns over the last 6 months and -16.06% over the last 12 months.
    Thangamayil Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations743.55813.15630.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations743.55813.15630.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials640.18890.71624.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.99-136.35-53.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2414.3811.98
    Depreciation2.292.593.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses7.13----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4112.8921.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3128.9322.09
    Other Income0.960.300.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2729.2322.62
    Interest8.667.856.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6121.3815.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6121.3815.70
    Tax4.845.434.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7715.9511.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7715.9511.31
    Equity Share Capital13.7213.7213.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0411.638.25
    Diluted EPS10.0411.638.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0411.638.25
    Diluted EPS10.0411.638.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited