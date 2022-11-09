TataTeleservice Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, up 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in September 2022 up 3.31% from Rs. 268.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.65% from Rs. 313.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.45 crore in September 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 102.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.58% over the last 12 months.