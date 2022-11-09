TataTeleservice Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, up 3.31% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in September 2022 up 3.31% from Rs. 268.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.65% from Rs. 313.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.45 crore in September 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 102.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.58% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.66
|266.48
|268.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.66
|266.48
|268.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.35
|13.98
|14.21
|Depreciation
|37.73
|39.85
|42.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|140.24
|134.47
|140.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.34
|78.18
|72.49
|Other Income
|1.38
|2.60
|2.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.72
|80.78
|75.05
|Interest
|373.21
|375.88
|388.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-287.49
|-295.10
|-313.63
|Exceptional Items
|-5.27
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-292.76
|-295.10
|-313.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-292.76
|-295.10
|-313.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-292.76
|-295.10
|-313.63
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-1.51
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|-1.51
|-1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-1.51
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|-1.51
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited