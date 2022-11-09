English
    TataTeleservice Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, up 3.31% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in September 2022 up 3.31% from Rs. 268.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.76 crore in September 2022 up 6.65% from Rs. 313.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.45 crore in September 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021.

    TataTeleservice shares closed at 102.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.58% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.66266.48268.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.66266.48268.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3513.9814.21
    Depreciation37.7339.8542.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses140.24134.47140.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.3478.1872.49
    Other Income1.382.602.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.7280.7875.05
    Interest373.21375.88388.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-287.49-295.10-313.63
    Exceptional Items-5.27----
    P/L Before Tax-292.76-295.10-313.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-292.76-295.10-313.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-292.76-295.10-313.63
    Equity Share Capital1,954.931,954.931,954.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.50-1.51-1.60
    Diluted EPS-1.50-1.51-1.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.50-1.51-1.60
    Diluted EPS-1.50-1.51-1.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

