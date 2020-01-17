Tata Steel BSL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,038.11 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,038.11 crore in December 2019 up 3.06% from Rs. 4,888.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 501.50 crore in December 2019 down 109.21% from Rs. 239.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.09 crore in December 2019 down 71.87% from Rs. 1,041.82 crore in December 2018.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 31.60 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.