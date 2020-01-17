App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel BSL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,038.11 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel BSL Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,038.11 crore in December 2019 up 3.06% from Rs. 4,888.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 501.50 crore in December 2019 down 109.21% from Rs. 239.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.09 crore in December 2019 down 71.87% from Rs. 1,041.82 crore in December 2018.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 31.60 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel BSL Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations5,038.114,311.674,652.16
Other Operating Income--242.96236.38
Total Income From Operations5,038.114,554.634,888.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,618.852,703.962,834.66
Purchase of Traded Goods--2.604.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks743.6752.10-417.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost103.81102.6291.26
Depreciation372.29367.57358.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,294.011,173.591,367.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-94.52152.19649.10
Other Income15.3213.3534.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.20165.54683.27
Interest422.30409.51788.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-501.50-243.97-105.38
Exceptional Items-----134.31
P/L Before Tax-501.50-243.97-239.69
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-501.50-243.97-239.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-501.50-243.97-239.69
Minority Interest-----0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-501.50-243.97-239.71
Equity Share Capital218.69218.69218.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.59-2.23--
Diluted EPS-4.59-2.23--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.59-2.23--
Diluted EPS-4.59-2.23--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 17, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips #Tata Steel BSL #Tata Steel BSL Limited

