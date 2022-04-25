English
    Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.92 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 807.92 crore in March 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 660.87 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022 down 56.37% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2021.

    Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.75 in March 2021.

    Tata Metaliks shares closed at 863.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations807.92689.80660.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations807.92689.80660.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials542.67436.61303.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.6219.4034.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.5235.8535.05
    Depreciation14.5915.0115.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.20130.12144.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3252.81127.13
    Other Income6.733.322.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.0556.13129.90
    Interest6.695.845.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3650.29123.93
    Exceptional Items30.83----
    P/L Before Tax73.1950.29123.93
    Tax20.7314.4148.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.4635.8875.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.23-0.20
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.4635.6574.99
    Equity Share Capital31.5831.5831.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6111.2923.75
    Diluted EPS16.1011.2923.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6111.2923.75
    Diluted EPS16.1011.2923.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:55 am
