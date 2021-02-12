Tamil JaiBharat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2020 down 2.55% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020 down 79.03% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Tamil JaiBharat shares closed at 4.67 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)