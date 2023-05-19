English
    Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore, up 61.2% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore in March 2023 up 61.2% from Rs. 64.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.03 crore in March 2023 up 861.11% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2023 up 102.02% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022.

    Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

    Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 242.25 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 60.06% over the last 12 months.

    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.62105.4164.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.62105.4164.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.4510.706.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6416.2614.72
    Depreciation3.623.633.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.1545.3429.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7629.489.20
    Other Income2.640.150.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4029.6310.14
    Interest3.633.814.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7725.825.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7725.825.33
    Tax6.338.502.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4417.322.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4417.322.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.594.29-0.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.0321.611.98
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.983.450.28
    Diluted EPS2.983.450.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.983.450.28
    Diluted EPS2.983.450.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

