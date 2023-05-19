Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore, up 61.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore in March 2023 up 61.2% from Rs. 64.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.03 crore in March 2023 up 861.11% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.02 crore in March 2023 up 102.02% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 242.25 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 60.06% over the last 12 months.