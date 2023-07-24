Swastika Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.35 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 up 1.42% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 up 18% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.17 in June 2022.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 170.50 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.