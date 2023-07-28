English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swaraj Engines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.83 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:Net Sales at Rs 399.83 crore in June 2023 up 0.37% from Rs. 398.35 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.92 crore in June 2023 up 3.49% from Rs. 39.54 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.71 crore in June 2023 up 3.25% from Rs. 57.83 crore in June 2022.
    Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 33.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 32.56 in June 2022.Swaraj Engines shares closed at 2,045.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.55% returns over the last 6 months and 26.10% over the last 12 months.
    Swaraj Engines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.83359.79398.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.83359.79398.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials312.37289.00310.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.68-2.316.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1810.1411.77
    Depreciation4.644.564.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4414.9814.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.5243.4250.14
    Other Income4.553.702.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.0747.1253.12
    Interest0.020.04--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.0547.0853.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.0547.0853.12
    Tax14.1312.1213.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.9234.9639.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.9234.9639.54
    Equity Share Capital12.1512.1512.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.6928.7932.56
    Diluted EPS33.6828.7832.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.6928.7932.56
    Diluted EPS33.6828.7832.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results #Swaraj Engines
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!