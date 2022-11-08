English
    Sutlej Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 819.57 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 819.57 crore in September 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 786.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.31 crore in September 2022 down 24.88% from Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.05 crore in September 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 106.68 crore in September 2021.

    Sutlej Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 64.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -12.75% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations819.57845.99786.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations819.57845.99786.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials500.98474.47391.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.6614.358.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.80-83.5812.32
    Power & Fuel--79.86--
    Employees Cost113.87113.48106.70
    Depreciation31.2731.1230.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.26116.50171.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3399.7964.73
    Other Income6.456.7011.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.78106.4976.23
    Interest13.3913.3211.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.3993.1764.59
    Exceptional Items---23.66--
    P/L Before Tax49.3969.5164.59
    Tax18.0824.1322.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.3145.3841.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.3145.3841.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.3145.3841.68
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.912.772.54
    Diluted EPS1.912.772.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.912.772.54
    Diluted EPS1.912.772.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

