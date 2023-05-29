Surana Solar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, down 10.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in March 2023 down 10.21% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 17.41% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.97% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Surana Solar shares closed at 19.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.34% returns over the last 6 months and -4.89% over the last 12 months.