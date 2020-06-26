Surana Solar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, down 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in March 2020 down 13.37% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.09% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020 up 36.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019.

Surana Solar shares closed at 8.25 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.03% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.