Surana Solar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore, up 430.26% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surana Solar are:Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 430.26% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 91.02% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.07% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.
|Surana Solar shares closed at 21.20 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -29.68% over the last 12 months.
|Surana Solar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.90
|11.18
|2.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.90
|11.18
|2.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.93
|10.97
|1.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.10
|-1.49
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.18
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.64
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|0.91
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|-0.04
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.21
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.17
|0.49
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.14
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|0.14
|0.37
|Tax
|0.17
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.10
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.10
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|24.60
|24.60
|24.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited