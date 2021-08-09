Super Spinning Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 471.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in June 2021 up 471.67% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 88.67% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021 up 154.83% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2020.

Super Spinning shares closed at 13.75 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 172.28% returns over the last 6 months and 205.56% over the last 12 months.