Stephanotis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 47.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 47.38% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 161.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Stephanotis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Stephanotis shares closed at 27.25 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -41.46% over the last 12 months.