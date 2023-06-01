English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stephanotis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 47.38% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stephanotis Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 47.38% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 161.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 187.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Stephanotis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Stephanotis shares closed at 27.25 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -41.46% over the last 12 months.

    Stephanotis Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.200.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.200.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.110.11
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.150.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.050.08
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.050.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.050.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.050.08
    Tax-0.030.000.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.050.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.050.06
    Equity Share Capital6.456.456.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.12--19.12
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.080.10
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.080.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.080.10
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.080.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Stephanotis #Stephanotis Finance
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm