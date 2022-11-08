English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SPIC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 615.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.77 crore in September 2022 up 84.99% from Rs. 61.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.34 crore in September 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 75.92 crore in September 2021.

    SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

    Close

    SPIC shares closed at 62.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 30.17% over the last 12 months.

    Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations706.33748.71613.12
    Other Operating Income1.731.912.38
    Total Income From Operations708.06750.62615.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials477.07448.07365.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.7998.5427.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.0914.5515.22
    Power & Fuel21.2921.3050.63
    Employees Cost19.5017.1717.47
    Depreciation10.8911.7314.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.3268.0663.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.2871.2160.03
    Other Income4.172.451.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.4573.6661.43
    Interest6.576.807.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.8866.8553.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.8866.8553.64
    Tax2.121.682.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.7665.1750.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.7665.1750.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.016.6410.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.7771.8161.50
    Equity Share Capital203.64203.64203.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.743.533.58
    Diluted EPS5.743.503.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.243.532.50
    Diluted EPS5.743.503.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation #SPIC
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm