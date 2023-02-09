Speciality Rest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 16.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 88.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.13% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2021.

Speciality Rest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2021.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 249.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 112.13% over the last 12 months.