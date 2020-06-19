Sicagen India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore, down 42.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore in March 2020 down 42.52% from Rs. 296.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 103.56% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2020 down 6.81% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2019.

Sicagen India shares closed at 13.85 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.