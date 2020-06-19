Sicagen India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore, down 42.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.18 crore in March 2020 down 42.52% from Rs. 296.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 103.56% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2020 down 6.81% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2019.
Sicagen India shares closed at 13.85 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.
|Sicagen India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.18
|192.85
|296.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.18
|192.85
|296.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.53
|97.55
|43.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|74.92
|79.85
|216.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.59
|-5.55
|8.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.32
|8.65
|17.45
|Depreciation
|5.17
|1.66
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.91
|8.89
|10.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|1.80
|-2.46
|Other Income
|6.35
|0.35
|11.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.27
|2.15
|8.66
|Interest
|2.68
|1.79
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.59
|0.36
|6.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.59
|0.36
|6.01
|Tax
|1.71
|0.55
|2.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.19
|3.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.19
|3.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.12
|-0.19
|3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.05
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am