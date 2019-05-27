Shriram EPC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 318.56 crore, up 162.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.56 crore in March 2019 up 162.42% from Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019 up 162.88% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2019 down 25.56% from Rs. 33.22 crore in March 2018.

Shriram EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Shriram EPC shares closed at 8.75 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.89% returns over the last 6 months and -64.50% over the last 12 months.