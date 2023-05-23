Shree Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,785.11 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,785.11 crore in March 2023 up 16.75% from Rs. 4,098.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 546.21 crore in March 2023 down 15.34% from Rs. 645.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,027.72 crore in March 2023 down 2% from Rs. 1,048.69 crore in March 2022.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 151.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 178.82 in March 2022.

Shree Cements shares closed at 24,468.65 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 11.52% over the last 12 months.