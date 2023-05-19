English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SHAREINDIA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 340.72 crore, up 16.31% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 340.72 crore in March 2023 up 16.31% from Rs. 292.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.27 crore in March 2023 up 41.28% from Rs. 75.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.12 crore in March 2023 up 39.79% from Rs. 112.40 crore in March 2022.

    SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 33.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.83 in March 2022.

    SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,229.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.54% over the last 12 months.

    SHAREINDIA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations340.72275.80292.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations340.72275.80292.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.013.951.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.75-0.780.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.8636.9033.67
    Depreciation3.403.133.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.350.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.9195.25145.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.80136.99107.08
    Other Income2.923.731.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.72140.72108.96
    Interest15.4917.718.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.23123.00100.54
    Exceptional Items--1.47--
    P/L Before Tax138.23124.47100.54
    Tax31.3431.9324.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.8992.5476.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.8992.5476.04
    Minority Interest-0.62-0.45-0.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.2792.0775.22
    Equity Share Capital32.5431.9131.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.0928.3423.83
    Diluted EPS33.0928.7523.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7728.3423.83
    Diluted EPS28.7728.7523.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SHAREINDIA
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm