Setubandhan Inf Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 28.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2022 down 28.3% from Rs. 27.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022 down 54.29% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

Setubandhan Inf shares closed at 2.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.67% returns over the last 6 months and 143.48% over the last 12 months.